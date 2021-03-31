Three-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in connection to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the south side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, the incident took place on Valencia Road near 12th and Sixth avenues.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

TPD has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.