One arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of southside crash involving three vehicles

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in connection to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the south side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, one of the vehicles involved reported went over a median on Valencia Road near 12th and Sixth avenues. That vehicle was said to have headed into oncoming traffic.

TPD said one of the occupants of the vehicles involved fled on foot into a nearby apartment.

The individual was taken into custody without incident.

TPD has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

