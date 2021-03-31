Skip to Content

One arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of southside crash involving three vehicles

Updated
Last updated today at 10:36 pm
5:59 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop StoriesTraffic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in connection to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the south side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, one of the vehicles involved reported went over a median on Valencia Road near 12th and Sixth avenues. That vehicle was said to have headed into oncoming traffic.

TPD said one of the occupants of the vehicles involved fled on foot into a nearby apartment.

The individual was taken into custody without incident.

TPD has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content