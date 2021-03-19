Serious injuries sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries were reported in connection to a pedestrian-involved collision that occurred in midtown Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Alvernon Way and Flower Street near Glenn Street.

TPD said southbound travel in the area has been restricted in connection to the incident.

Details surrounding the collision have not yet been released.

