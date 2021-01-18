Injuries sustained in three-vehicle crash west of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A three-vehicle collision that occurred Monday afternoon has caused traffic delays west of Tucson.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash that occurred on Sandario Road near Snyder Hill Road has blocked the roadway, prompting the traffic delays.

PCSD said injuries were sustained in the crash. The severity of the injuries and the amount of individuals injured in connection to the incident have not yet been released.

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.