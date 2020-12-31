Crash prompts traffic delays on northweast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays are reported the northeast side after a collision took place in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash took place at the intersection of River Road and Camino del Celador near Craycroft Road.

While no injuries were reported in connection to the crash at this time, River Road between Craycroft Road and Camino del Celador are closed in both directions at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.