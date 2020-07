TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in midtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the incident said the crash that occurred on Speedway Boulevard between Jefferson and McKinley avenues involved a motorcycle.

Details are limited at this town.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

🔴🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦🔴



Please avoid the area of E. Speedway Blvd. between N. Jefferson Ave. east to N. McKinley Ave. East side officers are investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/phyRTUP12g — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 1, 2020

