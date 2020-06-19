Life-threatening injuries sustained in crash on west side

TUCSON - Life-threatening injuries were sustained in a vehicle crash that occurred on the west side Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Starr Pass and La Cholla boulevards in reference to a vehicle collision,

Police said an adult identified as an older male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

