 Skip to Content

Life-threatening injuries sustained in crash on west side

New
5:51 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories, Traffic

TUCSON - Life-threatening injuries were sustained in a vehicle crash that occurred on the west side Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Starr Pass and La Cholla boulevards in reference to a vehicle collision,

Police said an adult identified as an older male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film