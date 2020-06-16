Damaged power pole causes traffic delays on east side

TUCSON - Traffic delays are reported on the east side after Pima County Sheriff's Department received a report about a damaged power pole Tuesday afternoon.

According to PCSD, the damaged power pole is located near 1400 E. Redington Rd. There are currently no outages reported in that area, according to Tucson Electric Power's outage map.

Officials say TEP crews and PCSD deputies are currently working at the scene.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.

