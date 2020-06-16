 Skip to Content

Crash shuts down gate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON - A gate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has been closed after a vehicle crash was reported in the area at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to DM officials, the incident has temporarily shut down the gate at Craycroft Road. There is currently no timetable for when the gate will be reopened.

Motorists are advised to use the gate at Swan Road at this time.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

