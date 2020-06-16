Crash shuts down gate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON - A gate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has been closed after a vehicle crash was reported in the area at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to DM officials, the incident has temporarily shut down the gate at Craycroft Road. There is currently no timetable for when the gate will be reopened.

Motorists are advised to use the gate at Swan Road at this time.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

ATTENTION



June 16 at 9:45pm



The Craycroft gate is currently closed due to a vehicle accident. Please utilize the Swan gate until further notice. pic.twitter.com/1XGaZzHPQQ — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (@DMAFB) June 17, 2020

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.