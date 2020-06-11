Vehicle fire on EB I-10 near Vail extinguished
TUCSON - The traffic restrictions on eastbound Interstate 10 near Colossal Cave Road have been lifted after Rincon Valley Fire District crews extinguished a vehicle fire in the area.
According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to eastbound I-10 at milepost 281. Shortly after arriving, the fire was under control.
RVFD did not yet release the cause of the fire.
However, the area has been reopened for traffic.
Details are limited at this time.
