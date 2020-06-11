 Skip to Content

Vehicle fire on EB I-10 near Vail extinguished

3:58 pm Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories, Traffic
rincon fire
Rincon Valley Fire District

TUCSON - The traffic restrictions on eastbound Interstate 10 near Colossal Cave Road have been lifted after Rincon Valley Fire District crews extinguished a vehicle fire in the area.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to eastbound I-10 at milepost 281. Shortly after arriving, the fire was under control.

RVFD did not yet release the cause of the fire.

However, the area has been reopened for traffic.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film