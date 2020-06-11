Vehicle fire on EB I-10 near Vail extinguished

TUCSON - The traffic restrictions on eastbound Interstate 10 near Colossal Cave Road have been lifted after Rincon Valley Fire District crews extinguished a vehicle fire in the area.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to eastbound I-10 at milepost 281. Shortly after arriving, the fire was under control.

RVFD did not yet release the cause of the fire.

Our crews responding to a vehicle fire on I-10 eastbound at milepost 281 near the Colossal Cave exit. I-10 eastbound will be reopening shortly, traffic will be backed-up. pic.twitter.com/FYOBgqnQU4 — Rincon Valley Fire (@RinconFire) June 11, 2020

However, the area has been reopened for traffic.

The vehicle fire at I-10 milepost 281 eastbound is out. All lanes are back open. Some more images from our response. pic.twitter.com/7aTTX1g8xN — Rincon Valley Fire (@RinconFire) June 11, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

