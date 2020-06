TUCSON - A crash that occurred Wednesday morning has restricted southbound Interstate 19 near Irvington Road.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash has blocked the right lane of traffic of the southbound lane.

I-19 SB in Tucson: A crash is blocking the right lane near Irvington. #Tucson #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/ODeSb73I5W — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 10, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.