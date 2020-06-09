Two severely injured in midtown crash

TUCSON - Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after they were involved in a two-vehicle collision in midtown Monday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., Tucson Police Department was dispatched to Speedway Boulevard between Van Buren Avenue and Craycroft Road in reference to a report of a crash between two vehicles.

Speedway Blvd shut down east of Craycroft Rd due to a vehicular collision. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/iPO62LJgxa — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) June 9, 2020

According to TPD, the driver of one of the vehicles involved as transported with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of one of the involved vehicles was also transported with serious injuries.

Eastbound/Westbound traffic on Speedway between Van Buren and Craycroft will be shutdown for several hours due to a life threatening 2 vehicle collision.

Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/uLE6imt689 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 9, 2020

TPD said Speedway Boulevard was shutdown in both directions.

Motorists should expect heavy delays, as the area is expected to be restricted for a long period of time.

