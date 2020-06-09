Two severely injured in midtown crash
TUCSON - Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after they were involved in a two-vehicle collision in midtown Monday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., Tucson Police Department was dispatched to Speedway Boulevard between Van Buren Avenue and Craycroft Road in reference to a report of a crash between two vehicles.
According to TPD, the driver of one of the vehicles involved as transported with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of one of the involved vehicles was also transported with serious injuries.
TPD said Speedway Boulevard was shutdown in both directions.
Motorists should expect heavy delays, as the area is expected to be restricted for a long period of time.