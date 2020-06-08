Bicycle-involved collision reported on north side
TUCSON - Traffic on the north side was heavily restricted after a bicyclist was involved in a vehicle collision Monday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, its officers responded to a bicycle collision near River Road and Stone Avenue at around 11:05 a.m. Monday.
Northbound traffic was shutdown in connection to the incident.
The area has since been reopened.
The severity of the injuries sustained in the crash has not yet been released.
