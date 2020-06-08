Bicycle-involved collision reported on north side

TUCSON - Traffic on the north side was heavily restricted after a bicyclist was involved in a vehicle collision Monday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, its officers responded to a bicycle collision near River Road and Stone Avenue at around 11:05 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic was shutdown in connection to the incident.

🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧🚨

There is a roadway closure just south of the intersection of Stone Avenue/River Road. All northbound traffic is shut down from the Sam’s Club entrance to River Rd due to a bicycle collision. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/KPN5Ve3VSw — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 8, 2020

The area has since been reopened.

The severity of the injuries sustained in the crash has not yet been released.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.