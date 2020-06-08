 Skip to Content

Bicycle-involved collision reported on north side

TUCSON - Traffic on the north side was heavily restricted after a bicyclist was involved in a vehicle collision Monday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, its officers responded to a bicycle collision near River Road and Stone Avenue at around 11:05 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic was shutdown in connection to the incident.

The area has since been reopened.

The severity of the injuries sustained in the crash has not yet been released.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

