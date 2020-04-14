 Skip to Content

Downtown crash blocks streetcar travel

TUCSON - A car crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon has blocked Sun Link streetcar travel in downtown.

According to officials, Pima County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The involved vehicle then collided with another vehicle near Broadway Boulevard and Scott Avenue at around 1:42 p.m..

The driver of the car involved in the alleged traffic violation was taken into custody.

The traffic restrictions are expected to be lifted by 4 p.m.

It has not yet been released if any injuries have been sustained in the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

