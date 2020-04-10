Investigation underway after single-vehicle rollover reported near Camino de la Tierra, Valencia Rd

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle rollover collision restricted the intersection of Camino de la Tierra and Valencia Road Friday afternoon.

According to officials, westbound Valencia Road at Camino de la Tierra was shut down in connection to the incident.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has not yet released if any injuries were sustained in the rollover.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.