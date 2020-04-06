 Skip to Content

1 arrested after DPS pursuit on southeast side

Last updated today at 11:38 am
11:22 am Local News, News, Top Stories, Traffic

TUCSON - A stolen vehicle investigation is underway after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a police pursuit on the southeast side Monday.

According to DPS officials, the incident took place on Valencia Road near Pima Air and Space Museum. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

Police say the pursuit involved a stolen vehicle.

Motorists may experience delays when traveling in the area.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

