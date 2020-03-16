Victim of fatal bicycle collision identified

TUCSON - The bicyclist killed in a crash in midtown March 4 was identified as a 59-year-old man Monday, according to Tucson Police Department.

Officials say Tommy Lee Thomas was reportedly struck by a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe after he reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign near Fairmount Street and Woodland Avenue while riding his motorized bicycle at around 3:08 p.m. that day.

Thomas was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries March 16, according to TPD.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time.

No charges and citations have been issued in connection to the crash.

The investigation is on-going.