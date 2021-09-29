Woman dead after struck by train near downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman is dead after she was reportedly struck by a train in downtown Tucson Tuesday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near East Toole Avenue in reference to a report of a collision between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The pedestrian involved, who was later identified as an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has since been taken over by Union Pacific Railroad officials.

Details are limited at this time.

