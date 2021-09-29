Video of suspect of fatal shooting of 15-year-old in San Tan Valley released

TUCSON (KVOA) - Surveillance video that may have captured the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in San Tan Valley was released Wednesday.

According to PCSO, 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was found by deputies deceased in a home located near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the deputies were dispatched to the area in reference to a report of multiple gunshots.

The law enforcement agency shared Monday that a homicide investigation was launched in connection to the case.

After further investigation, PCSO sent out a request to residents to check their security videos for images of an individual who was seen wearing all black with a motorized scooter in the area of the shooting between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT VIDEO



PCSO Detectives have obtained this video of the suspect believed to be connected to the 9/26 homicide of a 15yo male.



The suspect is described as wearing all black and riding an electric bike.



If you have information on this individual, call 520-866-5111 pic.twitter.com/OP6mEKFSSQ — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) September 29, 2021

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 520-866-5111.