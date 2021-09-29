Video of suspect of fatal shooting of 15-year-old in San Tan Valley released

Video of suspect of fatal shooting of 15-year-old in San Tan Valley releasedNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Surveillance video that may have captured the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in San Tan Valley was released Wednesday.
According to PCSO, 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was found by deputies deceased in a home located near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the deputies were dispatched to the area in reference to a report of multiple gunshots.
The law enforcement agency shared Monday that a homicide investigation was launched in connection to the case.
After further investigation, PCSO sent out a request to residents to check their security videos for images of an individual who was seen wearing all black with a motorized scooter in the area of the shooting between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 520-866-5111.