Pfizer booster shots now available at all Fry’s pharmacies

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 vaccine boosters and flu vaccines are now available at all Fry's Food Stores Pharmacy locations, according to a press release shared by the grocer Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kroger officials, the Fry's pharmacy can now administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to individuals who have completed their two-dose Pfizer vaccine administration at least six months ago.

Boosters have not yet been authorized for individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or children between the ages of 12 and 17 who received the Pfizer vaccine.

“With the flu season quickly approaching, it is important to remind our population about the importance of getting your flu shot, and your COVID-19 vaccine if not yet vaccinated to help protect against severe illness,” said Stephanie Spark, Fry’s Health & Wellness Division Leader. “Getting both vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting sick with COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter.”

To schedule an appointment, visit frysfood.com.