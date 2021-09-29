Loyal dog that stayed right by owner’s side after she passed away gets adopted

TUCSON - (KVOA) 13-year-old Gidget spent much of Wednesday at the Pima Animal Care Center.

But, this Shar-Pei doesn't know from shelter life. That's because Gidget and her mom built a strong, loving bond and became best friends over the years.

It's why Gidget kept watch over her owner, a woman in her 50s, in the hours after she passed away suddenly at home.

"It just says to me about the bond these animals have with their owners," PACC Animal Protection Services Manager Christina Snow said. "It's truly unbreakable. There's no way around it, she wasn't leaving her side. It's hard to see and imagine what's they're going through. Their entire world they just lost, everything that they know they just lost."

With longing in her eyes, ferociously sipping water in a foreign place, Snow believes Gidget knows her mom is gone.

"She's sad, she's been searching," Snow said. "She hasn't honestly sat down since she's been with us. I have to believe that she knows that her mom has passed."

PACC put Gidget's story on social media. In less than four hours, this sweet girl with a sense of loyalty that's unmatched was adopted.

"This world is so hard right now," PACC spokesperson Nikki Reck said. "There's so many difficult things that are going on. Groups vs. other groups. You go home to your pets and there's none of that. They just want to play with you and love you and steal some of your dinner if you let them."

"We are so lucky to be able to have these living creatures give us unconditional love," Snow said. They don't know anything but that."