Bacon prices have skyrocketed to record levels

(CNN) - You're going to have to work a bit harder to bring home the bacon.

The price of the much-beloved cured pork product is higher than it's been in the last 40 years.

The average price of bacon is nearly 30 percent higher now that it was a year ago.

Pork chops are up about seven percent.

America's pork supply chain was one of the first to get slammed by coronavirus shut downs.

The Biden administration is blaming the cost hikes on monopolies within the meat industry.

It has plans to offer pandemic assistance to small producers, farmers and workers.

But market analysts warn: don't expect pork prices to go down any time soon.