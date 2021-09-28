UArizona expands research program opportunities through new building

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona broke ground Tuesday on its new $99 million, Grand Challenges Research Building.

The building will allow additional space to grow research programs, giving students and faculty a pipeline to tech, laser physics, space explorations, autonomous systems and other programs.

"It is incredibly exciting it's gonna give us a venue where we're gonna rock the world with really remarkable advances in optics & photonics," said UArizona's College of Optical Sciences Dean, Thomas Koch. "A lot of people really don't know what that is, so it's fundamental laser physics, It's all of the things in your iPhone, it's in the Internet, it's biomedical, it's defense, it's satellite reconnaissance, It's a really exciting field to be in."

The building will be located at Cherry Avenue and University Boulevard and is expected to be completed by February 2024.