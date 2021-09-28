TPD K9 Nova retires after four years of service

TUCSON (KVOA) - After four eventful years on the force, a Tucson Police Department K9 officer is hanging up her bulletproof vest. On Tuesday, TPD announced that K9 officer Nova is retired.

According to TPD, the Holland native joined the department's K9 force back in 2017.

While she excelled in her training, sniffing out drugs and apprehending suspects, the department her greatest skill on the force was making friends with every single person she met.

"On one early deployment, K9 Nova crashed through a dozen cacti to run down an armed robber in the desert. Another time she sniffed out a man who had shot at officers on a traffic stop. K9 Nova found him hiding in an innocent civilian’s carport. With Nova’s help a dangerous criminal was safely taken off the streets," the department said in a Facebook post. "Once, while responding to a burglary alarm, Nova alerted officers to the presence of a suspect concealed behind a door. That one suspect turned out to be four suspects lying in wait to ambush responding officers. Other officers arrived and took the four copper thieves into custody. Nova undoubtedly saved lives that day."

Her career also took a slight road bump in 2019 after she was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. While TPD gave no specifics about the illness at the time, they did say it may be career-ending.

Despite the diagnosis, the K9 officer pushed through and served a little over two more years since.

Officials say during her career, Nova had 697 patrol deployments,158 criminals found-23 apprehensions, 44 pounds of narcotics seized and $320,000 in drug money.

TPD said Nova plans spend her retirement hiking with her family, making new friends and napping on the couch.