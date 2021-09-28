Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office holds Christmas toy drive

TUCSON (KVOA) - The holidays are just around the corner and a local sheriff's office is doing its part to help the community during the holidays.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Christmas toy drive to help the Kiwanis annual Christmas event. The office is asking for unwrapped new toys and clothing.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a toy drive/clothing drive from now until December 6, 2021 to help benefit the Kiwanis annual Christmas event to help the less fortunate. pic.twitter.com/xFJaka894b — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) September 29, 2021

The toy drive began this Tuesday and will be held through Dec. 6. All donations can be made at the office's main box located at 2170 N. Congress Dr.