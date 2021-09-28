PCSO: Unknown man asking San Tan Valley residents for surveillance video of fatal shooting of 15-year-old

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pinal County Sheriff's Office has sent out a notice Tuesday about a man who asking San Tan Valley residents about viewing their surveillance footage after a 15-year-old was found fatally shot Sunday.

According to PCSO, 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was found by deputies deceased in a home located near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the deputies were dispatched to the area in reference to a report of multiple gunshots.

The law enforcement agency shared Monday that a homicide investigation was launched in connection to the case.

After further investigation, PCSO sent out a request to residents to check their security videos for images of an individual who was seen wearing all black with a motorized scooter in the area of the shooting between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The office said an unknown individual was recently caught on camera going door-to-door asking residents in the area of the shooting. PCSO said the man would ask the "homeowners to view their security video from the date of the homicide."

Officials say this man is not affiliated with PCSO.

Anyone with video footage from that day is advised to reach out to the law enforcement office by emailing michael.fender@pinal.gov or calling 520-866-5111.