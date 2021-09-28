Man wanted after stealing wallets of frontline workers at Oro Valley Hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly stole from frontline workers at Oro Valley Hospital.

According to a post shared by Oro Valley Police Department Tuesday, a man reportedly broke into a locker room and work area at the medical facility located at 1551 E. Tangerine Rd. near Innovation Park Drive recently.

OVPD said the individual reportedly stole a student's property and two wallets that belonged to nurses at the hospital.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-229-4900.