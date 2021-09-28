Man arrested in grisly Texas killings has ties to Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man arrested in connection with the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in north Texas last week has ties to Pima County.

Jason Alan Thornburg was arrested Monday in Euless, Texas and charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Texas authorities say the 41-year-old confessed to killing and dismembering three people whose bodies were found last Wednesday in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, Thornburg said he had an in-depth knowledge of the bible and believed he was being called to commit sacrifices. He also reportedly admitted to killing a girlfriend in Arizona.

"Mr. Thornburg then went on to admit to us that he had killed another female in another state," said Sgt. Joe Loughman with the Fort Worth Police Department. "We have been in contact with local law enforcement in that state."

In 2014, Thornburg was arrested in Coconino County on a warrant out of Pima County for a carjacking and robbery.

Thornburg pleaded guilty to the first charge and served nine months in state prison. He is currently being held in a Texas jail on a $1 million bond.

