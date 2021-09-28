Major component of Arizona abortion law blocked by judge

TUCSON (KVOA) - Just as Gov. Doug Ducey's abortion law was about to take effect, a judge blocked a very important component of the law in court on Tuesday.

SB 1257 was set to go into law on Wednesday after it was passed "on a party-line vote in the legislature" and signed off by the governor back in April. The law bans women from getting an abortion merely on the basis of fetal conditions or genetic abnormalities.

Those who go through with an abortion would be guilty of a class 6 felony. Similarly, those who knowingly perform an abortion would be guilty of a class 3 felony, according to the court documents.

When Gov. Ducey signed the bill he said there was immeasurable value in every single life regardless of genetic makeup and said he would prioritize protecting life in preborn children.

In her ruling, Judge Douglas Rayes said this portion of the law "imposes an undue burden on the rights of women."

According to the Associated Press, the judge "also threw out another provision that would have let prosecutors bring charges against anyone who helped raise money or pay for an abortion done solely because of genetic abnormality."

To see the court documents in their entirety, click here.

That same day, the Center for Arizona Policy shared their thoughts regarding the ruling.