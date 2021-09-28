DIGGING DEEPER: TPD recovers stolen gems and minerals

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is one of the largest gem and mineral thefts in recent history.

Tucson Police investigators said the thief stole nearly $500,000 worth of goods. Police say about half of the items have been recovered.

The gems and minerals were stolen from a dealer based in Peru. The company kept their goods here in Tucson in what they felt was a secure location.

From iron gates to stucco walls, there is nothing about the location that gives you the impression this is a storage place for gems and minerals. However, earlier this month, the owners of the stolen merchandise made a shocking discovery and contacted Tucson police.

"On September 11, the victim located or discovered a large number of gems were missing," Sgt. Matthew Peak. "Mostly loose stones."

Later that day, they arrested Roberto Rossetti who worked at the facility.

"He was in charge of managing a facility where some of the items were stored at. And over the course of the year, a lot of these items were stolen."



Rossetti faces multiple charges of trafficking in the stolen property even worse he played on the sympathies of reputable business owners such Richard Ratkevich of Tucson Mineral and Gem World.

"He said he had issues getting some money for his daughter who had leukemia or some disease."

Rossetti went on to say his daughter needed to get to a children's hospital in Memphis.

"He had minerals that his boss owed him or gave him that he was selling, and could I help him out and I did," said Ratkevich.



Ratkevich gave him several thousand dollars for Peruvian pyrite and other minerals. He said he's been in business 57 years, and this is the worse thing that's ever happened.

"And this is really kicking me in the pants," Ratkevich said. "I just hope it all works well for everybody concerned."

In the last two weeks, TPD has gone to multiple shops like Tucson Mineral and Gem World and seized the stolen merchandise the store owners unknowingly purchased.

Ratkevich says not all the items police took he purchased from Rosetti so he has to go before a judge to prove it.

"Hoping to get some of it back," he added.

So far, TPD has recovered nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise. Among those items, Peruvian pyrite, opals, epidote, green opals, quartz, and some pyrite skulls that were hand-carved by family members.

"We've had multiple trucks of gems that we've recovered placed into our evidence section," Peak said.

He said the case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office because the stolen items were recovered in multiple jurisdictions around the state.