City of Tucson vaccine policy remains in place

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson's mayor and council are sticking with their vaccine mandate. However, they are still halting disciplinary action.

Back in August, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the city council approved a policy requiring its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Those with medical or religious reasons could be exempted if approved.

Those who did not have a reason for exemption were told they could face a five-day suspension.

That was halted after Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tucson's vaccine mandate is illegal.

Brnovich said the city had 30 days to rescind the order.

In Tuesday's study session Tucson's City Manager Mike Ortega says their policy is still in place.

"We'll be notifying the employees who have been approved and those who have not," Ortega said. "I will then notify those employees they have 72 hours to become vaccinated."

The city is set to make those not vaccinated test for COVID-19 weekly.