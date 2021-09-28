Skip to Content

40 Years on 4: How a Tucson mom turned grief into a legacy like no other through the Ronald McDonald House

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

In commemoration of the nonprofit's important milestone, New 4 Tucson will be sharing stories on the impact the House makes in this community.

On Tuesday, News 4 Tucson's Sean Mooney shared a story about a Tucson mom who turned grief of losing her son to cancer into a legacy like no other.

For more information about Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona, visit rmhctucson.org.

