US border authorities detain 14 Mexican soldiers after ‘confusing’ incident

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (CNN) - A group of 14 Mexican soldiers were temporarily detained this Saturday by U.S. border authorities, after entering U.S. territory in a confusing incident, according to information sent to CNN by Customs and Border Protection.

The incident occurred at the international bridge of the Americas, which connects Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, with El Paso, Texas.

The Mexican Defense Ministry hasn't answered CNN's requests for comment.