Tucson’s All Souls Procession returns in-person after canceled last year due to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - From honoring our loved ones who passed to bringing awareness of travesties across the globe, Tucson's All Souls Procession has brought the community together to share its south-of-the-border roots for more than 30 years.

However, the annual tradition was put on pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the 31st memorial was held virtually, the community patiently waited a full year to come together once again to connect in this one-of-a-kind festival.

On Monday, event organizer Many Mouths One Stomach announced that this year's Fall fixture will be held in person from Nov. 5-7.

The All Souls Procession will follow the same route walked in 2019. It will begin in Barrio Hollywood on Grande Avenue near Ontario Street. Participants will then walk south to the MSA Annex, located at 267 S. Avenida del Convento near Cushing Street, where the “Restoration of Care” ceremony with the Burning of the Urn will be held shortly after.

The ceremony will also be streamed virtually starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 for individuals who wish to celebrate the local festivities at home.

For more information, visit allsoulsprocession.org.