Man involved in 2019 fatal midtown crash pleads guilty to negligent homicide

Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was driving under the influence and killed another man in December of 2019, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

According to Tucson police, on Dec. 4, 52-year-old Dale Foxworthy was on his motorcycle turning west on Laguna Street near Oracle Road when he was struck by Mickey Antonio, 38, as he failed to stop at a stop sign. Antonio remained on scene.

Authorities stated Foxworthy was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The 52-year-old later passes away on Dec. 7 due to his injuries.

Antonio was sentenced on Sept. 24 to six years in prison and received credit for 174 days served.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

