Man involved in 2019 fatal midtown crash pleads guilty to negligent homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was driving under the influence and killed another man in December of 2019, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

According to Tucson police, on Dec. 4, 52-year-old Dale Foxworthy was on his motorcycle turning west on Laguna Street near Oracle Road when he was struck by Mickey Antonio, 38, as he failed to stop at a stop sign. Antonio remained on scene.

Authorities stated Foxworthy was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The 52-year-old later passes away on Dec. 7 due to his injuries.

Antonio was sentenced on Sept. 24 to six years in prison and received credit for 174 days served.