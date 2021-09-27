Homicide investigation underway after 15-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 15-year-old was found dead in a San Tan Valley residence in reference to a shooting report on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the teenage male was found deceased following an investigation into a report of multiple gunshots at a home located near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

PCSO has launched a homicide investigation in connection to the case.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-866-5111,