Gov. Ducey’s office calls ruling that blocked mask mandate bans ‘judicial overreach’

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Office of Gov. Doug Ducey vowed to fight back against Monday's ruling that struck down an Arizona law that bans face mask mandates in schools a few days before it was officially set to take effect.

Back on July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests. After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor expanded the state's restrictions on COVID-19 mitigation efforts as this legislation prevents schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill was set to officially go into effect on Sept. 29.

After Ducey shared that he will move to not change the state's policies on mask-use at schools when the Center of Disease Control and Prevention reversed its guidelines to once again recommend indoor mask use due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law.

Tucson Unified School District was the first education entity in Southern Arizona to follow the Phoenix district's lead, implementing its own mask policy on Aug. 10.

After a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that districts that have implemented mask requirements have not yet violated the new law as if officially goes into effect Sept. 29, several districts across southern Arizona, including Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater, Marana, Flowing Wells, Douglas and Sierra Vista, joined TUSD and put in place a mask policy at the start of the academic school year.

In response, the governor made several executive actions that were geared to deter Arizona school districts from continuing face covering policies, such as offering $10 million worth of school vouchers to parents who wished to remove their children from a school in order to avoid a mandate or a quarantine order, and withholding $163 million federal American Rescue Plan funding from schools who are not "following all state laws."

This prompted several local leaders to speak out against Ducey's action, such as Tucson Mayor Regina Romero calling the governor's decisions "absolutely evil and grotesque."

Despite the conflict between the state and local entities, many southern Arizona schools were set to lift their mask mandates on Sept. 29 until Monday - when Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled on a lawsuit that called the ban discriminatory toward Arizona's public and charter school students compared to those attending private schooling.

According to officials, Cooper found that the ban was unconstitutional due to the law violating the "single-subject rule," which requires ballot initiatives to address a single, subject, topic or issue, by being included in the state's budget bill.

Shortly after the ruling was announced, the governor's office released a statement, calling the decision a clear "example of judicial overreach."

"Arizona’s state government operates with three branches, and it’s the duty and authority of only the legislative branch to organize itself and to make laws. Unfortunately, today’s decision is the result of a rogue judge interfering with the authority and processes of another branch of government," CJ Karamargin, communication director for the governor said. "Further action will be taken to challenge this ruling and ensure separation of powers is maintained."

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued similar sentiments on the judiciary action, stating that he will appeal the ruling.

"It’s unfortunate that left-wing groups want to undermine the legislative process and indoctrinate our children with critical race theory and force vaccines on those who don’t want them," he said. "I will continue to stand for the rule of law and the people of Arizona."

Despite the state looking to overturn the judge's ruling, local school districts announced Monday that they will continue their mask policies in light of the recent ruling.

“Today’s ruling not only celebrates the rule of Arizona constitutional law, it also validates the action taken by our Governing Board on September 23rd to continue a mandatory mask policy in the Tucson Unified School District as fully lawful action taken in the spirit of public health and as a measure necessary to protect the students, staff, and community we serve,” TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said.

CFSD also sent out a letter to its community. telling them that it will continue requiring the use of masks while indoors on school property.

September 27, 2021 Dear CFSD Community, Today Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper found that HB2898, Section 12, banning COVID-19 mitigation measures in public schools, is void. The law, which would have prohibited school districts from requiring masks, was scheduled to go into effect on September 29. The decision found that this law violated Article 4 of Arizona’s Constitution, which says that legislation can only focus on one subject and that the subject must be properly addressed in the title of the act. Therefore, school districts remain able to make their own decisions regarding mask mandates for staff and students. We are continuing to require that staff and students wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. There are good reasons to wear a mask: Studies show that masks help avoid outbreaks in schools. A September 24 CDC report comparing K–12 schools in Arizona finds that schools that don’t require masks are 3.5 times more likely to have an outbreak than schools that do. An outbreak risks closing a classroom or a school. Unvaccinated students risk missing fewer school days if they wear a mask. When an unvaccinated student wears a mask, they reduce their chance of quarantining. In K-12 schools, students who were within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period do not need to quarantine if both the infected student and the exposed student(s) correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time. Our national, state, and local public health agencies advise anyone inside a school to wear a mask. CDC recommends universal indoor masking in K–12 schools as part of a broad prevention strategy that includes vaccinating all eligible people. We are focused on keeping our schools open and our community healthy. Thank you for working with us to achieve these twin goals. Sincerely, Catalina Foothills School District Julie Farbarik, Director of Alumni & Community Relations

At the state level, State Superintendent of Public Schools Kathy Hoffman voiced her support of Cooper's ruling.

“Today, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled GOP lawmakers violated Arizona’s constitution when it passed significant new policies, like a ban on mask mandates, in the state budget this past June. Passing overwhelmingly complex laws in the eleventh hour without public comment is an assault on the democratic process. With this ruling, Arizona school leaders, educators and community members can come together to make the best decisions on public health, safety and education. While some will likely want to challenge today’s ruling, our school communities are tired of being political pawns in dangerous attempts to subvert democracy and ignore science. Students and their families have worked hard to learn safely among their friends and teachers, and they deserve to enjoy the remainder of the school year without further distraction.” State Superintendent of Public Schools Kathy Hoffman

The American Education Association also released a statement in agreement with Monday's judicial decision.

"We know the majority of parents and our educators support our school leaders doing everything they can to keep our students and staff safe and healthy," AEA President Joe Thomas said. "We're seeing more and more school districts taking steps to protect their students and communities. Today's ruling ensures they won't have to break the law to implement common sense protections for our students. We urge lawmakers to listen to their constituents and make the right decision by accepting this ruling to ensure our classrooms and campuses are safe so we can keep our students learning in our classrooms."

At the city level, Romero said this ruling brought her "incredible relief," as Monday's ruling also struck down state laws that "restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements," according to a report released by the Associated Press.

"As the mom of two kids attending our public schools, this ruling brings me incredible relief," she said. "This ruling re-affirms that our State Legislature acted unconstitutionally when they manipulated the budget to prevent local officials from taking steps to protect public health."

The AP also reported that the ruling "struck down a number of non-virus provisions that were slipped into the state budget and an entire measure that had served as a vehicle for a conservative policy wish list."

“During a pandemic, governments should use every tool available to protect the public from the spread of the contagious disease," Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson said. "Face masks, distancing, quarantines and vaccines have worked before and they’re working now. That’s why it made no sense for the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to handcuff schools and local governments with foolish prohibitions on sensible mitigation measures. It’s a huge relief that with this ruling by the Superior Court our public schools, county public health agencies and other governments can now assess their potential COVID-19 outbreak and transmission risk and take the necessary steps – including mandates if needed – to protect their students, staff and the public from the continued spread of this disease without fear of penalty or punishment by the state.”

To view the full ruling, click here.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that Arizona's population is currently 57.9 percent vaccinated.

