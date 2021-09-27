DEA warns of increase in fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning Monday about the increase in fake prescription pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl. The agency said domestic and international criminal drug networks are flooding the U.S. with the pills.

The DEA has seized more than nine million counterfeit pills this year, with six million in Arizona.

"They're counterfeiting Oxycodone, Zanax, Vicodin, Adderall. So to a normal person they l look like the legitimate pill that you would get at a pharmacy but unfortunately they are being laced with fentanyl on the black market side," said DEA Special Agent Polo Ruiz.

The DEA says two out of five counterfeit pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. "It's Russian roulette you're playing here," Ruiz said, "You take one pill, you may be okay, but the next day it's the one fatal pill you end up taking and that one pill can kill." As little as two to three milligrams, the size of a grain of salt, can be lethal.

This latest trend is fueled by the American addiction to opioids.

People who would never take an illegal drug are turning to the black market for a fix.

"It's in every community - every neighborhood, schools and businesses," said Mark Person, Program Manager, Community Mental Health and Addiction with the Pima County Health Department. "All over the place."

Person said pills have removed the taboo that once shrouded the use of some drugs, like heroin.

"There's not really much of a deterrent in place. They're really cheap, easy to get , easy to take and lots of people are doing it and it's not really frowned upon in your social circle," he said. "It seems somewhat normal when under the surface this is the most dangerous, lethal drug on the planet."

According to the Pima County Health Department, the rate of fentanyl deaths is more than 4,000 times what it was in 2014, when there were five deaths from fentanyl. There have been 198 deaths so far this year and that's with four months remaining. That is up from 207 in 2020 and 89 in 2019.

"Fentanyl has killed 198 people," Person said, "Heroin has killed 21 people. That's the difference in how lethal this is."

Person said fentanyl is the No. 1 cause of death for teenagers in Pima County.

"Beyond car accidents, beyond firearms, beyond any natural cause, beyond suicide," he said. "Just by itself, Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for teens."