40 Years on 4: Why Ronald McDonald House is critical to parents of sick kids, doctors

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

In commemoration of the nonprofit's important milestone, New 4 Tucson will be sharing stories on the impact the House makes in this community.

Back in the 1980s, a cancer diagnosis meant your loved one's chances of surviving was nearly 50-50.

"Survival rates in the mid-80s overall for pediatric cancer were in the 60 percent range," Dr. Emmanuel Katsanis, MD of Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center said. "Now, we're able to save close to 85 percent of children that are diagnosed with cancer."

As families travel across the country to get care for their children, thinking of where they can stay is not often on the list of to-do's.

"But I just can't imagine being able to do what we do and be able to support the families without Ronald McDonald," Katsanis said.

Back in 1981, Tucson's first Ronald McDonald House was built on Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue. In 2007, a newer and bigger house opened up to accommodate more families. Since then, the nonprofit has become an oasis for families who spent most of the day by a hospital bed.

"We want every mom or dad who has a sick kid and is from out of town to know that they could stay in the Ronald McDonald House. This is more than a free place to stay," Kate Maguire-Jensen, president and CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona said. "Staying here lightens their load. There are people here who know you. There are people here who care about you. We take care of meals so that all the family has to do is concentrate on their child."

They provide families not just a free room, but a support system; getting them through their toughest of times.

"When you think about the number of lives that have been impacted by this organization and the community that supports us, it's more than 15,000 families over 40 years," Maguire-Jensen said. "Those families now have families of their own that are supporting the Ronald McDonald House. It's a huge network of love and support."

A network of love and support these families will never forget.