Vail School District teacher receives TVT’s Excellence Award

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Copper Ridge Elementary School Teacher was surprised with Tucson Values Teachers' (TVT) September Teacher Excellence Award.

Kristin Powell is in her third year of teaching in the Vail School District. Her colleague, who also nominated her for the award, said she constantly does everything she can to make sure her students succeed in and outside of the classroom.

"Kristin goes above and beyond to advocate for her students and is already helping all her students achieve academic excellence," Shelly Pray said. "Her ability to manage a classroom smoothing transitions and keeping all students engaged, is truly what sets her apart."

Winners of the award receive a $250 cash courtesy of Helios Education Foundation and a $100 gift card for classroom materials.

For more information, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org.