Panera offers free coffee to parents, caregivers on Sept. 29

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) - Here's something that will lift your parenting spirits.

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29t and Panera Bread is helping parents and caregivers celebrate the day.

The restaurant says it is dedicating the annual holiday to parents of all kinds.

People can let the Panera cashier know they're a caregiver and get free coffee all day.

Panera says it doesn't matter if you're a parent to toddlers, teens, foster parents or grandparents, you're eligible for the National Coffee Day offer.