Louisiana women arrested after throwing two kids off bridge into lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (NBC News) A woman is in custody after she allegedly threw two children off a bridge into a northwest Louisiana lake Friday.

The body of one of the young children was recovered by Shreveport Police Marine Patrol officers after someone reported seeing a child floating near the Cross Lake Bridge just before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

A marine patrol then found and rescued another small child in the water. That child was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third child was also located and is safe.

Police have not released the sex or age of any of the children, nor the relationship of the woman to the children, although officials do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was stopped by Louisiana State Police at the Texas state line in a gray Dodge caravan with Texas tags. Her name has not been released.