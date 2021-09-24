How did it happen? A timeline on the Arizona election audit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Maricopa County is the only jurisdiction in the country where this kind of unprecedented audit by individuals with no audit experience was done.

It was expected to last 60 days. However, it would take five months for the results to be released. Here is the breakdown.

Only twice in Arizona history have citizens voted for a Democratic president.

In 1996 for Bill Clinton and in 2020 for Joe Biden.

In late November, the election was certified by Gov. Doug Ducey.

In February, an original audit of Maricopa County's election equipment and software found no faults that would have changed the results of the general election.

In March, the Arizona Senate Republican caucus led by Senate President Karen Fann hired four firms including Cyber Ninjas to examine the ballots in Maricopa County.

In April, semi-trailers hauled 2.1 presidential ballots out of storage and delivered them to an empty arena at the Arizona state fairgrounds. They were hand-counted.

It was supposed to take two weeks. However, it continued to mid-summer.

Also in April, the people counting ballots were looking for bamboo fibers in the ballot paper. There was a conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of ballots were flown to Phoenix Sky Harbor from Asia on election night. None were found.

In May, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter to Senate Republicans, detailing concerns regarding how the audit was being handled. There were additional delays over leasing issues where the audit was being conducted.

There were even death threats made towards Hobbs.

In June, the New York Times and National Review reported, Trump told associates based on the results of the audit.he would be reinstated as President in August of 2021.

In July, Doug Logan owner of Cyber Ninjas falsely claimed 74,000 mail-in-ballots were counted despite no record sent to voters. A follow-up investigation by reporters revealed that was not true. Former president trump broadcast the false claim.

In August, the audit was put on pause once again after multiple cyber ninjas team members including the owner were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In September, the audit showed President Biden won the election by 99 more votes than were counted and former President Trump had 261 fewer votes than were counted.