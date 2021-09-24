GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican-backed election review in Arizona's largest county has failed to come up with proof to support former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

The result Friday is the climax of a widely criticized quest to find evidence that Trump lost in Arizona because of fraud. Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny.

However, it's still significant that the team's own hand-recount found Biden won and even gained 360 votes over the official results.

For many critics, the conclusions underscored the dangerous futility of a review that's helped fuel skepticism about the validity of the 2020 election and spawned copycat audits nationwide.

