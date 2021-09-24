‘Go Red for Women’ raises thousands of dollars for women’s heart health

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of people turned out Friday morning to help raise thousands of dollars for the American Heart Association.

The annual "Go Red for Women" breakfast at the Westin La Paloma was held to help raise awareness about the No. 1 one killer for women in the United States - cardiovascular disease.

News 4 Tucson News Director Cathie Batbie-Loucks served as the master of ceremonies.

Over the last 17 years, "Go Red for Women" has funded life-saving women's research, advanced public health policy and championed closing gender gaps in research while creating a platform for women to address their greatest health risk - cardiovascular disease.

"The 'Go Red for Women' event is a movement where we get an opportunity to talk to ladies and gentlemen about the importance of health, especially heart health," "Go Red for Women" Director Melissa Dye said. "It's really important that we educate everybody. One in every and three women die of heart disease in this country every year. It is important to have this awareness and this education."

For more information about "Go Red for Women" or the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.