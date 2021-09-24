First images captured of mountain lion using Oro Valley wildlife crossing

TUCSON (KVOA) - The wildlife underpass near Catalina State Park received a ferocious visitor for the first time since its inception.

On Friday, Arizona Game and Fish Department shared that it has captured the first images of a mountain lion using the underpass located at Oracle Road north of Catalina State Park.

Officials say the cougar was traveling west to east.

According to AZGFD, the crossing was created by Pima County to provide local wildlife safe passage from oncoming vehicles when traveling in the area.