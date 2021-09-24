Dog flu cases spreading, vets urge vaccination

LA QUINTA, Calf. (CNN) - It's flu season and not only are humans being advised to get the flu shot, but also our furry friends to protect them from canine influenza.

"The dog gets sick, but it gets much sicker if it has canine influenza. So instead of just having goopy eyes and a mucus discharge in the nose or sneezing or things like that it actually develops into pneumonia, "Village Park Animal Hospital owner Kathryn Carlson said.

This pneumonia can go undetected and eventually land a dog in the emergency room.

Los Angeles Veterinary Public Health recently reported their largest outbreak of the dog flu at ten cases.

Because of this vets across Coachella Valley are seeing more people getting their dogs the flu vaccine

"The most important thing to know is that there is a vaccine that prevents it," Carlson said.

Over the last few weeks, Village Park Animal Hospital in La Quinta says it has conducted swab tests catching three cases already.

This test usually costs about two hundred dollars.

But doctor Carlson says is important to detect when a dog has the flu.

"It really is more serious as we start seeing these outbreaks because you can certainly think it's something minor like kennel cough and it can be something a lot more complicated," Carlson said.

If your dog is not immune from the flu yet, it's advised you keep your pet from certain situations.

"One of the ways that they are picking up this flu or any kennel cough situation is being in situations like dog parks or boarding facilities, grooming facilities. You do have to be really careful where you take your dog these days," she advised.

And if your dog does catch the flu, like any sick human, the dog should be isolated from other dogs to avoid spread.

"They should be quarantined if your dog was around another dog that had the flu," Carlson said.