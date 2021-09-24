Arrest made after eastside barricade situation ends without incident

TUCSON (KVOA) - An individual has been arrested after he allegedly barricaded himself in a home on the east side of Tucson Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, TPD tracked a wanted person to a home located near the 6200 block of East 32nd Street near Wilmot and Golf Links roads.

TPD said the suspect was arrested without incidents.

Details surrounding the case are limited at this time.

