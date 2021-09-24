Arizona Lawmakers react to general election audit results

TUCSON (KVOA) - Friday's audit report split many lawmakers in half, where some believed it was a waste of time and taxpayer money, and others who suggested that more Arizona counties should go through the same process.

The Maricopa County Audit was developed to review the results of the county's 2020 General Election and, "confirm the effectiveness of existing legislation in governing elections..." Those results showed that President Biden won the election by 99 more votes than were counted and former President Trump had 261 fewer votes than were counted.

On Friday, several lawmakers around the state shared their reactions to the results.

The Democratic National Committee responded to the results of the audit and said:

"This baseless ‘audit’ has been a massive waste of taxpayer money and a dangerous attempt by extremist Republicans to undermine our democracy. In the ten months the Arizona GOP has spent relitigating an election they know President Joe Biden won fairly and spreading dangerous misinformation about the security of our elections as a ruse to restrict voting rights across the country, Democrats have cut taxes for working families, created millions of jobs, and delivered relief to small businesses. Arizona Republicans — not to mention their copycats in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other states — have been beholden to Donald Trump’s unhinged conspiracy theories that incited a mob to attack the Capitol and law enforcement. Every Republican peddling election misinformation will have to explain to their constituents why they spent their time undermining democracy on behalf of Donald Trump instead of delivering for their constituents.”

The Republican National Committee also had a few words to share regarding the audit:

"We applaud Senate President Karen Fann and the Arizona State Senate for taking on the daunting task of auditing Maricopa County’s 2020 election results. The audit apparently revealed election integrity failures that should concern every American, including failed voter roll maintenance, chain-of-custody issues, and mail-in ballots from wrong addresses. Arizona recently passed key election integrity legislation which Democrats have already attacked in court, but it's clear that the work isn't done. Maricopa County is entitled to respond to these findings, but in order to ensure continued turnout, we must urgently work to restore confidence in elections in Arizona and nationwide."

Gov. Doug Ducey said in a thread of tweets:

"It’s no secret that we’ve seen confidence erode in our election system in recent years. It’s not a problem exclusive to Arizona, and it didn’t start in the 2020 election cycle. There are some who simply do not trust election results. This is a problem, and it’s one that needs to be addressed. Elections are key to our democracy, and it should be a priority for everyone to listen to these concerns, and work to rebuild the trust of every voter. When it comes to the audit, like the three audits that preceded it, it’s now over. The outcome stands and the 2020 election in Arizona is over. Any meaningful policy recommendations identified should be addressed in the next session of the legislature. Any findings of fraud should be referred to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice for them to take action. There will be no decertification of the 2020 election — the audit does not call for one, and even if it had, there is no lawful way to decertify. As we have every step of the way, Arizona will follow the law."

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said:

"As we have known for nearly a year, the 2020 Arizona election was a success - not for any one party or individual, but as a demonstration of the will of Arizona voters. A record 80 percent of registered voters participated, thanks to state and local Arizona election officials who ensured our system worked and our laws were upheld. It has been deeply troubling to see state leaders wasting time and taxpayer money sowing doubt about the election when no credible evidence of irregularities exists. Arizona has offered early voting for more than 100 years, and our vote-by-mail system includes strict safeguards. The Arizona election produced bipartisan results, in which members of both parties won races - and these results have been confirmed by stakeholders across the political spectrum. Eight challenges contesting the Arizona election were brought in federal and state courts. All eight were withdrawn or dismissed - including in a unanimous ruling by Arizona’s Supreme Court. Those of us who are trusted with elected office are, first and foremost, public servants. We serve our constituents - we do not seek to substitute our personal ambitions for the will of the American people.”

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee expressed her views on how the outcome of the audit hit areas of concern the election administration. She said: