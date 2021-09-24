ADPS: Suspect, black sedan involved in I-10 road rage shooting sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - The description of the suspect vehicle involved in Thursday's shooting at the Interstate 10 and 19 interchange was released by Arizona Department of Public Safety officials Friday morning.

At around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, an occupant of a black sedan reportedly shot a driver of another vehicle twice in the leg on northbound I-19 near the exit for westbound I-10.

Officials say they believe the shooting was in connection to a road rage incident.

The driver was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

ADPS said the black sedan was last seen fleeing northbound on I-19 towards westbound I-10.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 602-644-5805.